Negotiations underway for 60,000-squarefoot grocery store in north Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A new grocery store could be in the works for north Killeen.

On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council learned that an unnamed grocer is interested in building a 60,000-square foot grocery store near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.

Bob Hoxworth, the treasurer of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation (EDC), delivered a presentation to city councilmembers where he said negotiations are currently in the works between the grocer and developer.

Hoxworth added that the EDC has worked with the developer before.

"If these discussions bear fruit, we will likely have to offer the developer an incentive package that will include sales tax refunds and funding for some of the infrastructure improvements," Hoxworth said.

