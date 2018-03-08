Hundred degree days and a lack of rain have people across Texas living under mandatory water conservation orders.

The city of Groesbeck will enter the second stage of the four-stage, state-mandated water conservation plan Aug. 8.

Stage two aims to have a 10 percent reduction in daily water usage. To achieve this, there are strict rules defining what kinds of water use are allowed. Those who violate the rules may be fined.

Activities like washing driveways or hosing down houses are not allowed. Anyone wanting to wash their car must use buckets, not hoses. Filling or refilling pools are restricted to designated watering days. Even the fire departments aren't allowed to flush water hydrants for maintenance.

"The fire department for maintenance purposes will go out and flush water hydrants,” said Hansen. This is a point where you can’t do that.

Temple has been in water conservation stage two since July. Officials said they are starting to see a decrease in water usage as residents comply with the restrictions.

A water conservation plan is also in effect in Belton, and the City of Killeen is restricting water use until Sept. 30.

