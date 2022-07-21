City of Groesbeck to enter Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan next week

The city announced the water restrictions to the public Thursday.

The city of Groesbeck is joining several other cities across Central Texas in efforts to address dry conditions in the state this summer.

Beginning on Monday July 25, the city will be enacting Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The announcement was made to the public on social media Thursday.

The local government said the water restrictions are mandatory and residents who disobey the order will be subject to enforcement action.

What exactly does a Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan ask of people who live in affected areas?

."We are asking you to comply with these restrictions as we work to mitigate the effects of the high temperatures and lack of rainfall on our water supply," the City of Groesbeck Facebook post said.