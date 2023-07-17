'Staff are armed, trained to protect students': Groesbeck ISD installs signs of 'Guardian' Program

The superintendent wrote that only active law enforcement, as well as approved GISD "guardians" are allowed to carry a concealed handgun on school property.

GROESBECK, Texas — Groesbeck ISD will be installing signs this week that notify the public that its campuses are taking part in the Texas Guardian Plan where educators are carrying concealed handguns, Superintendent Anthony Figueroa said in a news release.

The signs will read: "ATTENTION: GISD STAFF ARE ARMED AND TRAINED TO PROTECT OUR STUDENTS."

Figueroa wrote that only active law enforcement, as well as approved GISD "guardians" are allowed to carry a concealed handgun on school property. Those who were approved to be "guardians" went through extensive training and met all requirements in order to be allowed to carry, he added.

"Last year the Groesbeck ISD school board watched the devastation of schools across the country, being forced to prepare for the unthinkable – the potential of a school shooting, and considered appropriate policies. The Board updated local policy, authorizing a School Safety “Guardian” Program (TX Govt. Code 411.1901)," Figueroa wrote. "Its purpose is to provide students and faculties an armed self-defense option prior to the arrival of Law Enforcement in the event of an active shooter or 'active killer' on campus."

The Guardian Program is a key component of Texas' plan at keeping students safe at schools and districts can choose to adopt the program or not. For Groesbeck ISD, the program was already in place for the past year, but the district's Board of Trustees approved to make it more visible with the signs.

They will be installed on all building entrances, as well as parking and driveway entrances.

"By providing the community this information and by placing signs up across the campuses, we are taking additional steps so that people know we are NOT an 'easy target,'" Figueroa wrote.