Groundbreaking ceremony held for historic buildings in downtown Temple

Turner Behringer plans to construct 57 residential apartments in the Hawn and Sears buildings, totaling approximately 45,000 square feet.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple held a groundbreaking ceremony for the historic Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theater, and Sears redevelopment kicked off Wednesday afternoon.



The City of Temple partnered with Waco real-estate developer Turner Behringer Development to transform the buildings into apartments, retail and restaurant spaces, offices, as well as a multi-purpose and events hall.

Temple Mayor Tim Davis said this is huge for Temple.



"I think citizens have probably driven downtown for years and seen this empty building looming above downtown. This is the first step of many to get this building reopened and to get residents living there," said Davis.



The Groundbreaking ceremony was held at 11 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Hawn, located at 119 Adams Ave. Members of the city government, community organizations, and the public were in attendance.

“We are so glad so many Temple community members were able to join us for the groundbreaking,” says Cody Turner, Partner and Development Manager at Turner Behringer. “The Hawn and Arcadia redevelopment, centered at the heart of downtown, represent a cultural landmark and a notable step in creating space for people to enjoy all this beautiful city has to offer.”

After being vacant for more than a quarter-century, the Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater will once again be the talk of the town. The development will include residential apartments, commercial retail spaces, and a privately-owned and operated multi-purpose performance and events hall.

Turner Behringer plans to construct 57 residential apartments in the Hawn and Sears buildings, totaling approximately 45,000 square feet. These units will include one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Additionally, Turner Behringer plans to construct commercial units totaling approximately 32,000 square feet including restored storefronts and ground-floor commercial spaces. These spaces will target new restaurants, retail, and flex/office tenants.

Turner Behringer would like to thank Alliance Bank and Alamo Architects for their help on this project so far.