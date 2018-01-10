WACO, Texas — The Waco Immigrants Alliance is demanding the Mclennan County Sheriff's Office investigate the treatment of a detainee who says she was sexually assaulted.

The group advocated for Estella Fajardo in June when she said she was sexually assaulted by a female guard at the Jack Hardwell Detention Center. Now the group says she's is facing other serious issues at the Mclennan County Jail.

Hope Mustakim with the Waco Immigrants Alliance said in June that the guard aggressively searched and patted Fajardo down. The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said they launched an investigation in May and determined Fajardo was not assaulted. They said what happened to her was a textbook pat down.

McLennan County Chief Deputy David Kilcrease also said in June that he would reopen the case and look into allegations of medical irregularities.

The sheriff's department said a letter was sent by an attorney requesting they grant Fajardo victim status so she wouldn't be deported.

According to Fajardo’s immigration attorney, Anali Looper, what the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department said is not true.

Fajardo has been in jail for two years for burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized crime. The Waco Immigrants Alliance say she got mixed up in a bad business deal.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance also said that Fajardo is facing illegal re-entry charges and if she is released, and ICE does not grant her deferred action, they'll send her back to Mexico.

