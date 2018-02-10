Waco Police have been looking into a group they've suspected of multiple burglaries for several months and Tuesday they announced all but one member of the group is now in custody.

Matthew Silva, Michael Guerrera and Isabella Herrera each face charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and seven counts of Burglary of a Habitation. Two juveniles were also arrested and police were still looking for an additional suspect who had not been named.

Police say the group is responsible for 14 burglaries in Waco, one in Killeen and one in Robinson. Investigators say the group was also behind several stolen vehicles. Search warrants served in connection with their case turned up car and home stereo equipment, cell phones, video games, a computer, jewelry, guns and more, according to police.

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said in a written statement, “These types of criminal events strike at the very heart of our community. Our homes are a sanctuary for each of us. Having that personal space invaded by a criminal is very disturbing. The dedication and teamwork shown by our detectives, patrol officers, crime scene technicians and others who helped in putting those responsible behind bars, is to be commended.”

