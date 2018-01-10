WACO, Texas — The Waco Immigrants Alliance is demanding the Mclennan County Sheriff's Office investigate the treatment of detainee Estella Fajardo.

The group advocated for Estella Fajardo in June when she said she was sexually assaulted by a female guard at the Jack Hardwell Detention Center. The group said she is facing other serious issues at the Mclennan County Jail.

Members of Waco's Immigrants Alliance gathered outside of the Mclennan County Sheriff's Office Monday morning, once again sticking up for Fajardo. The group said since Fajardo reported the alleged assault, she's been retaliated against. The group said Fajardo's visitation and phone privileges, as well as her medication, were taken away for no reason.

"She has faced ongoing harassment and targeting from inside the jail," said Hope Mustakim, Executive Director with Waco's Immigrants Alliance.

The group met with Mclennan County Jail Administrator Ricky Armstrong Monday. Armstrong confirmed Fajardo lost access to her visitation, phone and commissary privileges for violating jail rules, which he said stems from an incident in which Fajardo tried to save a pill she was supposed to take.

"I have faith in my officers. We run a very professional and strict jail and we abide by the policies and procedures, so if an officer sees a rule violation they're going to look into that," Armstrong said.

Members of the Alliance said they don't believe the incident took place. The group said Fajardo has nerve pain and would not hold on to a pill instead of taking it right away. They also said she looks forward to visiting with her son and would never do anything to jeopardize that.

"This is the first time in these two and a half years to three years where he hasn't visited his mom on a Friday afternoon. He's crying for his mom every day. And her partner, well he just feels utterly helpless," Mustakim said.

Armstrong did not confirm that Fajardo's privileges would be restored but he said that she meet with a medical provider over the weekend. Armstrong also said his team will take a closer look at the issue.

"After listening to what they said, I will have an investigator look into it just to make sure that everything is correct," Armstrong said.

Fajardo has been in jail for two years for burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized crime. The Waco Immigrants Alliance said she got mixed up in a bad business deal.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance also said that Fajardo is facing illegal re-entry charges and if she is released, and ICE does not grant her deferred action, they'll send her back to Mexico.

The Sheriff's office investigated the initial sexual assault claim but said the investigation was closed after they determined she was not sexually assaulted.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance still hopes the Texas Rangers and FBI will investigate the claim.

