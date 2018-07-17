A jury returned with a guilty verdict Wednesday for Alec Nava. He received the maximum 20 year sentence for hitting a paramedic with his car while driving drunk. Rory Barros was injured so badly he had to have his left leg amputated.

"It's been a long road," said Barros. "A very hard road, just dealing with everything that's happened with this."

Nava was convicted of Intoxication Assault on a Public Servant. During the trial it was revealed that at the time of the crash Nava's blood alcohol content was 0.225 which is almost three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Waco Police Officer Troy Sandifer testified Nava had a number of empty beer cans in his car when they approached him and that he didn't seem to realize what he had done.

It happened August 19 while Barros was responding to a crash near the intersection of Imperial Dr. and Loop 340. Barros was struck as he was stepping out of his ambulance. The jury got to watch a video of the accident happening Tuesday morning. Barros's wife said he had to have 16 surgeries and spent four months in the hospital.

"We refuse to come out of this saying this changes us for the worse. We will continue to live our lives and so will Mr. Nava. So it doesn't matter what happens here today," said Amy Barros.

Nearly a dozen paramedics came to the trial to support Barros. Waco police said that Nava's license was suspended at the time he hit Barros. Barros said whatever happens to Nava it will not be closure for him, just relief.

"It's not like he tried to single me out and run me over," said Barros. "If he would have wrecked 100 miles down the road, I would have been the one to help him. It's just that he has to understand the consequences and he has to pay for that.

Rory Barros outside court Tuesday

© 2018 KCEN