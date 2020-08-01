WACO, Texas —

A disturbance with a discharge of a firearm was reported at the Chevron gas station at the intersection of Hillcrest and MacArthur in Waco on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco officers responded to the gas station and found an off-duty officer from an outside agency who was there when a disturbance between an employee and management of the business started.

During the disturbance, the off-duty officer intervened and a weapon was discharged, according to the Waco PD.

No one was injured during the incident but one person was taken for medical clearance after complaining of ear issue.

The Waco PD initially believed that another State agency would be investigating this incident but Waco PD administrators decided Waco PD would work the case.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available.

