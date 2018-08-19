Gunfire erupted outside a Waco nightclub early Sunday morning even as police sat in their marked vehicles about 50 yards away, according to Waco Police.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said officers were at the new Club Krush at 641 Ruby Ave. because of past problems in the area. Just before 4 a.m., Swanton said a large crowd began to gather outside the club. As police were watching, Swanton said two groups of people began shooting at each other.

Swanton said one of the groups used an assault type rifle and the other group had a 9mm pistol. Police found several shell casings at the scene.

Police did not know if anyone was injured. The shooting remained under investigation Sunday.

