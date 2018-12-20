TEMPLE, Texas — UPDATE: Officials have identified Shelly Splittgerber, 36, and Sherry Gray, 64, as the victims who were killed in the shooting. Shelly's four-year-old son was found in the front yard of the residence. Matthew Splittgerber, 36, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign is accepting donations to help the injured child.

A standoff in Temple ended Thursday with a child injured and three people dead, including the gunman, officials said.

Police responded around 6:10 a.m. to a report of shots fired outside a home on the 100 block of Virginia Ave.

Temple Police Responds to Shooting https://t.co/oalBEcYMRL — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) December 20, 2018

As officers tried to coax the man out, they learned there was another person inside the home, Neely said. When the man refused to speak to negotiators, SWAT team members entered the home. As they entered, officers again heard several shots and then another round, the release said. Officers found the gunman and another woman dead inside, according to Neely.

The relationship between the gunman and the victims, who have not been identified, was not known.

Lamar Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School were placed on lockdown while police and a SWAT team tried to secure the scene.

Initially, the schools continued normal operations, according to Temple Independent School District superintendent Bobby Ott.

Extra security and administrators were placed on both campuses to help in the process of receiving students.

The district later announced that Lamar Middle School would dismiss early due to road closures in the area as a result of the investigation.

Lamar loaded buses at 11:30 a.m, which ran their normal routes. Car riders were released at noon to Shell Ave. on the south side of the building.

VIDEO: Police give update after deadly standoff in Temple

Keep up-to-date with more breaking news stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN