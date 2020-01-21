HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

A Harker Heights resident was woken up at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday after hearing multiple gunshots being fired at a car speeding off from the neighborhood.

Harker Heights officers responded to the disturbance at the 1600 Block of Dakota Trace.

Later, a vehicle was found in the driveway of the home. The house had also been shot by apparent gunfire.

A parent and two six-year-old children were home at the time of the incident.

The Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 254-953-5400.

