H-E-B celebrates Women of Distinction with annual award ceremony

The Women of Distinction Awards hold a special place in the company's heart -- as the Texas store was started by a woman.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B has been celebrating Women's History Month with special ceremonies since 2005, and they're doing it again this year.

Women nominated by their peers were recognized Tuesday for giving their time and talent to others and taking wonderful care of customers in H-E-B stores.

3NEWS spoke with H-E-B EStore Specialist Mandy Espericueta about how important it is to celebrate all women.

"Everybody has a very unique story and a very unique journey, and it's just really interesting to hear where everybody came from and how they've used their experiences and their time at H-E-B to move themselves forward," she said.