H-E-B changing store hours again due to Arctic cold slamming Texas

TEXAS, USA — With historic winter weather settling into the area, grocery giant H-E-B said it is adjusting its operation hours Monday.

The grocery chain is reducing its hours from those previously announced just more than a day ago. Additionally, it said some product deliveries have been delayed as a result of the ongoing inclement weather.

"The severe weather has disrupted some deliveries to our stores, which will temporarily impact supply of certain products," H-E-B said in a press release. "Our partners will replenish product as quickly as we can."

Temporary store hours around Central Texas are now:

Waco/Temple/Killeen

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Austin and Central Texas stores

Monday: 12 noon p.m. – 5 p.m.

The grocery chain said shoppers may also see limited time slots for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. It added that the H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.