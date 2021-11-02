H-E-B donation campaign supports military Veterans, servicemembers

Customers can now donate to H-E-B's Operation Appreciation donation campaign until Dec. 7.

TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is hosting a donation campaign for active duty, servicemembers, military Veterans and their families, according to H-E-B's newsroom.

Customers can now donate to H-E-B's Operation Appreciation donation campaign until Dec. 7 by asking their cashiers to add $1, $3 and $5 to their grocery bill or giving online when placing Curbside and Home Delivery orders, according to the news release.

The campaign launched in 2013 and has raised more than $10 million in support to dozens of military-based nonprofits in Texas.

The money goes toward supporting H-E-B’s Homes Built for Heroes program, which works with nonprofits to gift severely wounded Veterans mortgage-free homes, and military-focused nonprofits.