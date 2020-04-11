H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration | 5,000 holiday meals to be distributed

The meal distribution will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Waco Independent School District Stadium.

WACO, Texas — H-E-B plans to celebrate the holiday season in Waco by distributing more than 5,000 holiday meals as part of its annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration. This celebration is in partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank, according to H-E-B.

H-E-B employees along with volunteers will pass out holiday meals to Texans in need in Waco. The meal distribution will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Waco Independent School District Stadium, according to H-E-B.

An annual tradition, this year’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing will not include the traditional in-person dinner events and volunteer opportunities. Instead, H-E-B will donate more than 340,000 meals to support hunger relief efforts in Texas and Mexico this holiday season. In Texas, H-E-B will make monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies such as Meals on Wheels, according to H-E-B.