SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B announced on its website Friday it would be limiting the number of items people can by in order to keep its shelves stocked with items.

The list of items includes the following:

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction

Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction

Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Hand soap – 4 units per transaction

Water (including Baby) – 4 multi-packs and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items

Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction

Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction

Face Masks – 2 units per transaction

A statement from H-E-B said, "For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves. In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items help protect the supply chain in Texas. While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, we encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.

Store shelves of things like water, non-perishable foods and toilet paper are empty at H-E-B.

The San Antonio based story said they would also be offering free delivery on all pharmacy orders.

"For the safety of our customers and Partners, we encourage customers who are ill to take advantage of free pharmacy delivery or utilize our pharmacy drive-through locations," a statement read. "Please visit our H-E-B Pharmacy page for more information about pharmacy delivery and a list of stores that offer the delivery service."