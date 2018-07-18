H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets in three-ounce cups, the company announced Wednesday.

The recall is due to broken metal being found in processing equipment during routine maintenance.

Products impacted by this recall were not distributed to the Houston area or Mexico.

H-E-B said there have been no injuries reported due to the incident.

All products related to the recall have been removed from store shelved and H-E-B is working to have the products back as soon as possible.

Product info:

4122081930

Creamy Creations Orange Lime Sherbet Cup 12CT/3OZ

12CT/3OZ

12/09/2018

4122081931

Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate Cup 12CT/3OZ

12CT/3OZ

12/10/2018

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund.

