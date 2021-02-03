H-E-B lifts 100% of purchasing limits at all stores

Purchasing limits have been used by the Texas grocery chain since the start of the pandemic last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of March 1, Texas grocery chain H-E-B has lifted all of its purchasing limits for its stores, which have been used since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help conserve essentials for Texas shoppers.

According to its website, there are currently no items listed under its purchasing limits section for all stores. Previously, items such as milk, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, bread and more had made appearances on the list.

Following the February winter storms, H-E-B had also placed temporary purchasing limits on several items, such as water, ice, charcoal, meat, propane tanks and first aid gloves.

Update 2/22: Most stores have returned to their normal operating hours, with a few exceptions. We have temporary product limits on some items, have reopened our Senior Support Line and have more curbside & delivery slots daily. Latest in @HEBNewsroom: https://t.co/qsxmK2Ohbn — H-E-B (@HEB) February 22, 2021

The winter storms placed a strain on its partners, causing many stores to close or delay opening hours. As of Feb. 22, the grocer said most locations have returned to regular operating hours.

H-E-B also announced last month that it would be donating $1 million to help support food banks across the state.