H-E-B limiting purchases of certain products to help restore supply after winter storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is recovering and restocking its shelves after last week's winter storm. Due to low supply, the following items and limited at all stores:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Water Gallons – Limit 2

Water multipack – Limit 2

Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2

Baby Water multipack – Limit 2

Eggs – Limit 2

Milk – Limit 2

Bread – Limit 2

Bakery bread – Limit 2

Bakery tortillas – Limit 2

Ice – Limit 2

Charcoal – Limit 2

All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut and ground – Limit 5 total (does not apply to H-E-B stores in West Texas or Joe V's Smart Shop)

Food items (only for San Antonio, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border H-E-B stores)

Eggs (5 dozen) – Limit 1

Eggs (36 count) – Limit 1

Eggs (less than 30 count) – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Paper towels – Limit 2

Propane Tanks – Limit 2

Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items

(Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

We will update this article as supply returns to normal.

