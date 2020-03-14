All H-E-B stores will begin to close early Saturday in an effort to meet customer needs.

In a news release, H-E-B stated "to better serve customers and increase product availability, all H-E-B, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close tonight at 8 p.m." Then beginning Sunday, March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. This also includes Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations.

The changes to store hours will allow H-E-B employees to restock shelves. There will also be reduced services in delis, bakeries, and floral departments.

They also want to remind people that "panic is not necessary" and "there's no need to overbuy."

