They will continue to monitor the weather to get back to regular hours as soon as possible.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be adjusting their hours of operation due to the inclement weather coming into Texas.

For their West Texas stores, they will be open on Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

H-E-B has received an increase of their normal product loads to ensure their stores will be able to provide items to its customers.