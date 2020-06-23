H-E-B, Walmart, Target, requiring face masks in Waco stores

Retailers adapting after Waco City Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a proclamation ordering businesses to require customers and employees to wear face coverings.

WACO, Texas — As cases have spiked in the state of Texas, some cities are now requiring people to wear face masks in public, including Waco.



Retailers like H-E-B, Walmart, Target, and others are all having to adapt after Waco City Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a proclamation ordering all businesses within city limits to require customers and employees to wear face coverings.

The CDC strongly recommends the use of masks or cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

With the recent spike in cases in Texas, the city of Waco is taking new measures to protect residents.



Stores like H-E-B are requesting customers to wear masks in their stores and they said they will have signage and banners informing customers that masks are required to shop in their stores.

In a statement from H-E-B is states that in the first few days, they will hand out masks to customers without one. Then it reads, "...if a customer refuses, we will not be asking our partners to enforce the policy. We want to keep our partners safe from customers who feel that wearing a mask is a violation of their rights."

In a statement from Target, they said they've added signage and stationed team members outside their stores to remind guests to wear masks while shopping, in areas where local governments are asking residents to wear masks.

Walmart said they "strongly encourage all customers to adhere to the decisions made by their elected leaders regarding the use of protective face coverings.”

All three stores said their employees were previously wearing face masks and following CDC as well as state health guidelines.Now they highly encourage their customers to do the same.