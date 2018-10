HAMILTON, Texas — The Hamilton Fire Department closed Monday, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The post said, "Attention citizens of the city and county of Hamilton, as of 8 a.m. this morning the city has closed our fire department."

It is unclear why the volunteer fire department closed.

The department asked that concerned community members meet at noon at the station at 115 West Henry Street.

