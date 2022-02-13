Harker Heights Police identify, arrest suspects wanted for murder

Investigating police identified 20-year-old John Ricardo Scott Jr. of Killeen and 19-year-old Jamon Alexander Terry of Killeen as the suspects.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two men were arrested over the weekend for the murder of a 19-year-old man who was shot in the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail earlier this year, according to Harker Heights PD.

Investigating police identified 20-year-old John Ricardo Scott Jr. of Killeen and 19-year-old Jamon Alexander Terry of Killeen as the suspects in the murder of Ty Andre Gentle.

Scott was arrested Friday afternoon in Wharton, Texas and he is currently in the Wharton County Jail awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail, per police officials.

Terry was arrested Saturday morning in Temple and is currently in the Bell County Jail, per police officials.