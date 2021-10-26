Harker Heights baker scares her way to the semi-finals on Food Network's 'Halloween Wars'

Lilian Halabi and her team, called Ghost with the Most, won the competition with their creepy creation in the show's season premiere.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights baker has baked her way to the semi-finals on the Food Network's competition show, "Halloween Wars."

Lilian Halabi, owner of Lily's Cakes in Harker Heights, is competing on the show's latest season in a team with two other cake artists.

Halabi posted the update on her Instagram and left the following comment: "And then there were 3!! Only 3 teams left on #HalloweenWars on Food Network!!

We’re in the Semifinals..."

The team, called Ghost with the Most, took home the cake with their creepy creation in the show's season premiere.

"To say I’m excited to be part of this season’s Halloween Wars on the Food Network, is a total understatement," Halabi said in a post before the first episode aired. "Dreams do come true with hard work, perseverance and loving what we do!"

The spooky baking show involves teams of cake decorators aiming to make the scariest, tastiest treats for the judges.

Before "Halloween Wars," Halabi was in other competitions on Food Network, according to her website. She is a winner on "Cake Wars" and "Holiday Wars" and was part of the cast of "Cake Wars: Champs" and "Winner Cake All."