Harker Heights Chamber hosts Festival of Trees

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — 2020 is the 20th year for the Festival of Trees in Harker Heights. It is hosted by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and it raises funds to provide scholarships and support in the Central Texas Community. This year's theme is "Christmas Sweet Shop."

The Festival of Trees will be held on December 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center. Raffle tickets cost $1 per ticket a container is placed by each tree where guests can drop their raffle tickets in the container to be drawn. The winning ticket holder will win the decorations on the tree as well as all the items surrounding the tree.

The Festival of Trees event raises funds for educational scholarships offered through the Harker Heights Chamber Scholarship Program as well as supporting the mission Of Wreaths for Vets.

Scholarships for the Vision XXI Leadership program prepare students for community-oriented and decision making positions that contribute to the quality of place and growth of our community.

The Harker Heights Chamber's goal is to partner local leaders and key organizations to produce a shared vision of growing the future of the community. Vision XXI began in 2013 and incorporated high school students in 2016 this leadership course has impacted 23 high school students since inception.

The Noble Giving Community Service Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors from the Central Texas Area. The scholarship is awarded to a student with extraordinary community service accomplishments with preference given to students who demonstrate financial need.

To practice safety during the pandemic, upon entry there will be stations provided by Main Street Medical Supply that may perform touchless temperature checks on all guests. The chamber asks that all participants please comply with the mask mandate during the event as if you were at a restaurant. You may remove your mask when seated but masks will need to be worn while moving about the room. There will also be hand sanitizing stations available.

If you would like to purchase tickets online, ticket sales will start the evening of Thursday, December 3, and will close on December 4 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets will still be available to purchase on the night of the event.