Harker Heights City Council to re-examine Proposition A in January

Meanwhile, the Bell County Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to file suit against the City of Killeen.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City of Harker Heights announced Thursday that its city council will review a petition for referendum on Proposition A on Jan. 10, 2023.

A total of 626 people signed the petition, but a total of 440 signatures were accepted. It was then filed with the City Secretary's office on Dec. 12.

The city said the referendum was created to address the city council's Nov. 22 repealing of Proposition A, which would've decriminalized low-levels of marijuana possession in Harker Heights.

"The certification of the referendum does not revive [Proposition A]," the city wrote. "Additionally, the City will continue to respect and operate under the laws of the State of Texas that mandate the required conduct for law enforcement officers and prohibit the adoption of a policy under which the City will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs."

Voters approved of Proposition A in both Harker Heights and Killeen. Unlike Harker Heights, however, Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, which is set for review in three months.