Harker Heights crash leaves one dead, one in stable condition

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police say a rollover crash involving two cars has left one man dead.

On Sept. 23 police say they responded to the fatal crash around 9:12 p.m. in the 100 block of east IH-14, eastbound lanes. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV. According to police, the driver of the pickup had been ejected from the passenger compartment.

The driver was identified as Temple man 39-year-old Dominique Laprell who later died of his injuries after arriving at the hospital, as stated by police. The unidentified driver of the SUV was taken to Scott and White hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.