Harker Heights recognized with Texas music title, governor announces

To help celebrate this news, there will be a community bash with live music on Friday, July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller's Crossing.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights was designated as a "Music-Friendly Community" by the Texas Music Office (TMO), according to an announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Per the announcement, TMO made the decision after Harker Heights officials completed a multi-step certification process to get the designation.

"I congratulate the City of Harker Heights on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to working together on their continued success," Abbott said.

With the title, it is hoped Harker Heights will foster music business-related economic development, the announcement said.

“Our Music Friendly Community designation will help promote our diverse music industry and allow it to grow by fostering economic development in Harker Heights,” said Gina Pence, President & CEO of Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. “We will support local artists and develop the music scene in the bright star of Central Texas. Harker Heights will amplify the power of music to connect people, celebrate cultures, and transform lives.”

Harker Heights joins more than 30 other Texas cities, including Salado, that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation.

“I am proud that the City of Harker Heights has joined other great Texas communities with the designation of a Music Friendly Community,” said Mayor Smith. “The Chamber of Commerce has worked hard to earn this certification, and we are excited to celebrate live music and support the incredible talent in the area.”