Harker Heights Fire Chief announces retirement, farewell scheduled

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — After 6 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Harker Heights, Fire Chief Paul D. Sims has announced his retirement from the Harker Heights Fire Department effective April 28, 2023.

According to the City of Harker Heights, a Farewell & Best Wishes event for Chief Sims is scheduled for April 28, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 401 Indian Trail.

Reports say Sims has accepted a position as Assistant Fire Chief with Montgomery County Emergency Service District 9 Caney Creek Fire & Rescue.

In a news release, Chief Sims expressed his gratitude to the entire Fire Department for consistently rising to the occasion to serve Harker Heights.

"I am so proud of the fantastic men and women of the Harker Heights Fire Department family and what we have been able to accomplish," Sims said. "From facing the dangers and challenges of their fire, EMS and special rescue duties during a crazy last couple of years, to proactively reaching out to the community to better educate and engage our residents in the name of safety."

The Harker Heights Fire Department says Chief Sims has worked to enhance the safety of firefighters and community through technology and equipment improvements, collaboration and community partnerships.

City Manager David Mitchell said Paul has served Harker Heights with "honor and dedication" during his time.

"Thanks to his outstanding leadership, the Harker Heights Fire Department has been recognized as an outstanding fire department." Mitchell said in a news release. "He has overseen the renovations of both of our fire stations and introduced a phase training plan to ensure consistent professional training for his staff."

