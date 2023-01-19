2 without a home after Harker Heights fire

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, with heavy fire damage throughout the home, according to firefighters.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are without a home after a fire broke out Wednesday night at a home in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department.

Around 10:22 p.m., firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Indian Trail. They found a single, wide mobile home with a heavy amount of smoke coming from inside, HHFD said.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, with heavy fire damage throughout the home, according to HHFD.

No juries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

