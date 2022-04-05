No injuries reported after Harker Heights firefighters respond to 'smell of natural gas'

The smell was reportedly on Knights Way and Verna Lee Boulevard.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The smell of natural gas on Knights Way and Verna Lee Boulevard had Harker Heights Fire Department in the area on April 4.

Around 2:22 p.m. the fire department responded to the call and were met by a utility cable crew that had hit a natural gas line while boring a cable line in the area, according to reports. Atmos gas company was also requested and responded to the call.

Fire crews and Harker Heights Police Department responded to assist with the smell and traffic in the area, according to HHFD.

Due to the proximity and time of day, Harker Heights High School was also notified. Staff members helped detour students leaving the campus, as stated by HHFD.