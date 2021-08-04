Harker Heights | Four minors arrested after attempt to break into vehicles, police warn to keep cars locked

Four minors were arrested in Harker Heights Friday after reports of a suspicious person pulling on vehicle door handles were made to the police

Harker Heights police officers were dispatched to the area of Chaucer Lane and Stonehenge Drive where they conducted a search of the area and eventually found the four minors, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

During the investigation, officers learned that the “ringleader” of the group took his mother’s vehicle without permission. He picked up the other three people who had all left their homes without consent from their parents.

All four were taken into custody before they had an opportunity to make entry into any vehicles, according to the Harker Heights PD.

The Harker Heights Police Department said, "We want to thank the citizen who initiated the call. Responsible citizen participation is critical in law enforcement."

As a reminder, securing your vehicles and keeping valuables out of plain view will help prevent car burglaries, according to the Harker Heights PD.