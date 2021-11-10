Harker Heights High School student arrested for having weapon, drugs on campus, district says

A spokesperson for the district said the 11th grader was arrested by Killeen ISD police.

A Harker Heights High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after the district said he was caught with a weapon and an "illegal substance" on campus.

A district spokesperson said a teacher noticed a "strong marijuana smell" on the student and reported it to the school administration and Killeen Independent School District Police.

The weapon and drug were found during a search. The district did not say what type of weapon was found. The teen was taken to the Bell County jail.