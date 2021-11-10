x
Harker Heights High School student arrested for having weapon, drugs on campus, district says

A spokesperson for the district said the 11th grader was arrested by Killeen ISD police.

A Harker Heights High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after the district said he was caught with a weapon and an "illegal substance" on campus.

A district spokesperson said a teacher noticed a "strong marijuana smell" on the student and reported it to the school administration and Killeen Independent School District Police.

The weapon and drug were found during a search. The district did not say what type of weapon was found. The teen was taken to the Bell County jail.

The district said all students and staff were safe and parents were notified of the arrest.

