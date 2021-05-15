Harker Heights HS student hosts event to bridge gap between police, youth

“These police officers are just human. All of us are human, and we need to understand that," senior Antonio Fox said.

KILLEEN, Texas — Harker Heights High School senior Antonio Fox spent Saturday trying to help bridge the gap between police and youth through a fun event called "It Takes Both Sides."

Families along with five different police agencies throughout Bell County came out to Lions Park in Killeen to enjoy a day of fun, good conversation and community bonding.

Children posed for pictures with McGruff the Crime Dog, played football and board games with officers and learned about police K9s.



"In recent years, we've seen a negative connotation and stigma that surrounds police officers. Social media is a powerful thing, and we as youth still develop that misunderstanding,” said Fox. “These police officers are just human. All of us are human, and we need to understand that.”