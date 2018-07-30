HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Grand Jury indicted Lewis Hall Jr., 42, on an arson charge after he allegedly set a trailer on fire after getting into an argument with his girlfriend.

On July 24, first responders were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Valley road in reference to a man throwing gasoline in the area of his home.

When they arrived, police found an ex-girlfriend was moving her belonging that were stored at the property on a trailer. When she returned to get her things, Hall poured gasoline on the trailer, which her property was stored on and set the trailer on fire.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hall stated he set the fire. An officer also said upon arriving on scene, he observed Hall throwing down a gas can while holding a lighter.

The Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the cause and origin of the fire. Following the investigation a warrant was issued for Hall's arrest.

According to police, Hall was taken into custody July 27.

© 2018 KCEN