HARKER HEIGHTS, Tx — A Harker Heights man was arrested after an argument with an ex-girlfriend turned fiery, when he allegedly set a trailer on fire.

According to police, Lewis Hall Jr (42) was taken into custody in the 300 block of Randy Boulevard on Friday. He has been charged with the felony of Arson.

The arrests stems from an incident on July 24, when first responders were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Valley road in reference to a caller stating a man was throwing gasoline in the area of his home.

When they arrived, police found that an ex-girlfriend was moving her belonging that were stored at the property on a trailer. When she returned to get her things, Hall poured gasoline on the trailer, which her property was stored on and set the trailer on fire.

The Harker Heights Fire Department – Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the cause and origin of the fire. Following the investigation an arrest warrant was obtained by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s office and the Harker Heights Police Department arrested Hall.

