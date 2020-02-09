Harker Heights PD cancels Annual National Night Out event

The department said canceling this event is a way to keep officers, staff and citizens in the community safe.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Height Police department canceled the 2020 Annual National Night Out event that was initially scheduled for October 6.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly, as we understand that connecting with neighbors and community in these uncertain times is more important than ever,” Police Chief Phillip Gadd said.

The department said canceling this event is a way to keep officers, staff and citizens in the community safe. The department remains committed to taking actions to enhance the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement that promotes a unified community, according to a Harker Heights PD press release.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding, support, and patience during this period, and look forward to interacting with the great citizens of this community," the release said.