The Harker Heights Police Department is looking for a person who lost a spare tire with seven bricks of dope hidden inside.

While the department wrote in a "public service bulletin" they will gladly return the $10 tire, they would like to question the owner about the narcotics, valued around $140,000.

Anyone with any information about the tire or its owner is encouraged to contact Harker Heights Police.

