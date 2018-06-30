A Harker Heights Police motor officer is in the ICU after losing control of his motorcycle while turning onto East Central Texas Expressway June 30.

Harker Heights Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the officer was following a traffic violator on the Knights Way Bridge turn around. As he was turning left, he lost control and was separated from the motorcycle as it skidded on its side across across two lanes of westbound traffic.

The officer was transported to Baylor Scott and White. Harker Heights Police and Killeen Police Accident Investigation Units are investigating the crash.

