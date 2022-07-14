Scam Alert! Harker Heights Police warn of internet scammers posing as police

If anyone else experiences a similar encounter, police are urging you to please contact the Harker Heights Police Department.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police are warning residents about online hackers who send emails posing as law enforcement.

Recently a Harker Heights resident received an email from a fake Traffic Enforcement (traffic.enforcement@gov-services.com) accusing them of speeding, a citation with a link requesting funds to be paid.

The email also stated that if the citizen did not pay by a certain date points would be added to their license and a late penalty of 10% will be added to the original amount for each day late.

Police say that current statutes in Texas prohibit citations from video monitored speed enforcement devices.

If anyone else experiences this type of scam or has had a similar encounter, police are urging you to please contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5440.