HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The city of Harker Heights asked its residents to avoid unnecessary water use Thursday until crews can repair a water main leak.

Citizens were asked to avoid activities like using lawn sprinklers, washing vehicles and watering plants.

A contractor caused the leak after damaging a large water main, city officials said.

The city did not provide a time frame on how long the repair would take, but said updates will be released as they become available.

