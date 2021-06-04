Harker Heights' residents want street paved

These Harker Heights residents say the city have been telling them they will make permanent fixes for over five years.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The drive down Yuron Trace, a street that sits between Ute Trail and Pontotoc Trace, is bumpy.

Potholes and street cracks dominate the path. It's something that has David Mcelyea, a resident there for over 48 years, upset.

"It’s like riding out in the woods," he said. "I believe I’d rather ride in a cow trail than this. That’s our issue, it tears up a lot of our vehicles. Its just not pleasant to ride down at all."

Mcelyea claims that these issues have really existed since he helped to pave these roads when he first moved there. Harker Heights incorporated his area into their city years later, and said they'd help re-pave the roads.

He says the big issues began over five years ago. The city will come and patch up the spots that are bad, but he says funds he's told will be used for re-pavement are placed towards other city projects.

"I've been dealing with it ever since I've been here actually, but the bad part for the last six years. We’re gonna fix you this year, we’re gonna fix you tis year, and it just rolls to another project," he said.

6 News reached out to the City of Harker Heights on Friday afternoon but they did not reach back out for comment.

Elsa Mattinson has to drive down the road everyday to get to her home that is on a cul-de-sac attached to Yuron Trace. She says the roads have become an issue for her children.

“The kids can’t ride their bikes safely, kids walk to school on this street and it’s just become really dangerous and kind of a problem," Mattinson said.

With the winter storms in February and the rain from the last few weeks, the problem has only worsened. Both neighbors agree that with development of properties and new residences, the added traffic has been the biggest contributor of new damage.