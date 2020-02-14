HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

It was a full house at So Natural Catering Thursday night. Everyone attended a watch party to support the catering business that took the national stage for the second time.

Bellies and hearts were full as the TV’s were turned to Food Network’s show “Restaurant Impossible." Owner Luvina Sabree, her family and the business were showcased once again.

In November, the show made a second stop at the restaurant that now serves as a catering business. The episode focused on keeping the business on a path to success and showed those involved juggling their work and personal lives.

The show also focused on where the business was in 2016 and how far it has come. Sabree said it helped her gain even more momentum and support for her business.

Sabree enjoyed her time on the show and called it a blessing. She said it taught her to never give up and to always be her authentic self. She said the show is just the beginning and that the future is looking very bright for So Natural.

The venue also helps provide area special needs children with important workforce skills.

Popular on KNCETV.com: