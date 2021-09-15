Harker Heights High School senior named semifinalist in 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program

Grace Koh is one 16,000 high school seniors to be named a semifinalist out of 1.5 million nationwide applicants.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Harker Heights High School student qualified as a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to the Killeen Independent School District.

KISD stated that semifinalists make up less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

Koh was initially screened for the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2020. She will have the opportunity to move forward in the competition in the Spring, where she could receive one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, according to KISD.