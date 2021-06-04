Harker Heights Target briefly evacuated Friday after reported chemical spill

Around 3 p.m., the Harker Heights Fire Department responded to the Target at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway for a reported chemical spill causing irritation.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Target in Harker Heights was forced to close Friday afternoon due to a chemical spill, according to the City of Harker Heights Fire Chief, Paul D. Sims.

Around 3 p.m., the Harker Heights Fire Department responded to the Target at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway for a reported chemical spill causing irritation, Sims said in a news release. The store was also evacuated when they arrived.

Assistance was requested from the Killeen Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit after crews arrived, he said.

One person was evaluated by EMS, but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

The Hazardous Materials Unit wasn't able to determine exactly what caused the issue at the store, Sims said.