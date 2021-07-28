Harker Heights unveils street sign named after its first African American police officer

Nichols joined the Harker Heights Police Department in 1972 and retired in 1985. During his time on the force, he became one of the department's first two detectives

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City of Harker Heights unveiled its newest street sign Wednesday morning, dedicated to honor its first African American police officer, Freddie Nichols, Sr.

The street dedication was held at 8 a.m. in the Cedarbrook Ridge subdivision off Stillhouse Lake Road at the intersection of Prospector Trail and Freddie Nichols, Sr. Street.

Nichols joined the Harker Heights Police Department in 1972 and retired in 1985. During his time on the force, he became one of the department's first two detectives and was promoted to sergeant in 1976.

Born in Mississippi in 1929, Nichols served in the U.S. Army for 24 years from 1947 to 1972, serving in Korea and Vietnam prior to becoming a police officer. He was also the recipient of the Bronze Star, which is awarded to members of the military for either heroic achievement/service, or meritorious achievement/service in a combat zone.

Nichols died in Killeen in 1986 at the age of 57.

