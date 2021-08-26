Harmony Science Academy - Waco closes in-person instruction due to COVID-19 cases

The school said it will reopen Monday, Aug. 30 with a mask requirement in place.

WACO, Texas — Harmony Science Academy - Waco is closed for in-person instruction Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27 due to multiple lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the school said in a letter to parents.

"Like many schools in Texas and across the country, Harmony Public Schools seeks to balance our instructional requirements with the realities of the pandemic," the school said in a statement. "Wednesday, we learned of an exposure incident at Harmony Science Academy -Waco and have taken proactive measures to ensure the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff."

The school said the closure will allow the campus to be cleaned and ensure that individuals affected have time to seek medical care and get tested. Classes are set to resume on Monday, Aug. 30 with a mask policy in effect, the school said.

The mask policy requires that all people inside Harmony Public School buildings and vehicles wear a mask. A mask exception form is available to students for those who are unable to wear a mask, the school said.